Mary Agnes (Veasey) Howard passed to the care of our Lord Jesus on March 2, 2020 at the Sharon Healthcare Center in Sharon, Connecticut at the age of 102. She was the loving wife of the late Edmond Earl (Bill) Howard. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at East Tallassee Baptist Church with Steve Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. She is survived by a son, Donald Howard and her daughter Mary Beth (Howard) Serra; four grandchildren: Jennifer, Christopher, Jonathon, and Missy; eight great grandchildren: Ashley, Alyssa, Samantha, Zachary, Tanner, Lilly, Sadie, and Josie; one great, great grandson, Jordan. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Edmond Earl “Bill” Howard. Agnes was born September 1, 1917. The daughter of the late Elisah Veasey and Maude Newyear (Dorman) Veasey of Tallassee, Alabama. The family will receive friends Monday, March 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to East Tallassee Baptist Church, 314 Central Blvd., Tallassee, Alabama, 36078.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.