On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, Mary Blackmon Ballard, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 86. Mary was born on September 18, 1935 in Tallassee, AL to Henrietta and Lucien Blackmon. On December 24, 1955, she married James Carl Ballard. They raised one daughter, Carla, and one "adopted" daughter Jessica Thornton. She attended Massey Draughon Business College of Montgomery and received her accounting degree. She worked for many years as an accountant. Mary became a Christian as a young woman and committed her life to serving the Lord. Mary was known by most friends and family as "Booboo," a name she was given by her granddaughter, Deanna Brewer Acreman. She loved family, and enjoyed having them at her home for Sunday lunch and visiting afterward. Mary and her husband loved driving to the mountains, specifically Gatlinburg, for vacation. Carl loved the drive, but Mary's enjoyment came from visiting all of the outlet shops. Mary also loved playing the piano and singing church hymns. Nothing made her happier than to have one of her great-grandchildren sitting on the piano bench beside her, as she played and sang to them. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Carl Ballard; her father, Lucien Blackmon; her mother, Henrietta Wood Blackmon; her sister, Nancy Blackmon Lumpkin; and her brother, L.W. Blackmon. She is survived by her daughter, Carla Ballard Brewer and son-in-law Barry Brewer; her "adopted" daughter, Jessica Thornton; her two grandchildren and their spouses, Deanna and Christopher Acreman, and Vance and Miranda Brewer; her seven great-grandchildren, Autumn, Tyler, and Chloe Acreman, Joash, Katie Grace, Oliver, and Elliott Brewer; as well numerous nephews and nieces. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021, with funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Josh Dixon officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be Christopher Acreman, Tyler Acreman, Austin Mann, Vance Brewer, Josh Dixon, and Mike Lumpkin. Mary will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery, following the service.
The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to those who gave of themselves to make Mary as comfortable as possible during her last days. A special mention to Ivy Creek nurse Christy Segrest and aide Dee Robertson. Also to her sitters, Autumn Acreman, Tawanza Holloway, Diane Lumpkin, Mrs. Ola Henderson, and Jackie Lynn. Online condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
