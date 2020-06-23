Meredith Waller Lowe, 41, of Notasulga, passed away June 19, 2020. She was born December 1, 1978. Funeral service will be Monday, June 22, at 2 p.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. David Hooks officiating. Burial will follow at Carrville Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory directing. Visitation will be at the funeral home prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m. She is survived by her husband, Bryant Lowe; children, Marley Lowe, Michael Lowe and Emma Lowe; mother, Karen Waller; sister, Allison Guy (Will); nieces and nephews, Spencer Guy, Emerson Guy, Colin Griggs and Anna Griggs; and grandfather, Obie Cantrell. She is preceded in death by her father, Guy Waller Jr., grandmother, Lois Cantrell; grandfather, Guy Waller Sr. and grandmother, Peggy Yarbrough. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
