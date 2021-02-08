Miss Mackenzie Lynn Gunn, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, at the age of 18. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. from Refuge Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Wes Gunn and Rev. Steve Scarborough officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Gunn is survived by her brothers and sisters, Chelsea Hunter, Ean Weldon, Stephanie Anderson, Brittany Labonte, Autumn Labonte and Zachery Hammonds; grandparents, Mike Gunn, Jane Gunn and numerous aunts and cousins who loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by her father, Russell Gunn and mother, Robin Lynn Gilson; grandparents, Richard Gilson and Sandy Rector. For those who wish to attend, we strongly urge that you please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and practice social distancing.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.