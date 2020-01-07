Mr. Billy Clyde Atkins passed away December 29, 2019, surrounded by family. A veteran with 44 years of service in the United States Army Reserve, CW4 Atkins served with the 424th engineer group out of Alabama as well as the United States Army Marksmanship teams. He served for years as both an Officer in Charge and Coach of Army rifle teams, competing at the national and international level. His distinguished career garnered numerous championships and he was honored with a rifle range and a national championship trophy named after him. His career extended to coaching the Georgia Junior Rifle Team as well as the Brunswick NJROTC team to repeated success over his many years. A junior rifle match and a rifle range were named after him to recognize his years of service to rifle shooters at all levels of Competition. A lifelong member of the church, Mason and farmer, he served the church at every opportunity, spent his time helping others and enjoyed working on his farm, mechanic work and performing volunteer work in his hometown of Tallassee, Alabama and later Brunswick, Georgia where he resided the last 32 years. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Providence Primitive Baptist Church, with Elder Marvin Paulk officiating, burial will be held in Providence Primitive Baptist Church cemetery with Military Honors, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Atkins is survived by his wife, Valerie Atkins; children, Joe Atkins (Brenda), Jon Atkins (Penny), Jan Smith (Jamie), CJ Atkins (Leah) and Daniel Atkins (Danielle); grandchildren, JC Atkins, Jamie Lassiter, Laci Baker, Billy Frank Atkins, Ben Atkins, Brandon Atkins, Austin Atkins, Brady Atkins, Jason Lassiter, Curt Atkins, Brad Atkins, Stuart Smith, Carver Atkins, Madden Atkins, Palmer Atkins, William Atkins, Elliott Atkins; siblings, Vicki Baker (Ray).
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Clyde and Irene Still Atkins; son, Jim Atkins; grandson, Brandon Lassiter; siblings, Julia Mann, Loree Atkins, Bernard Atkins and Ray Atkins. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
