Mr. Charles Timothy Ledbetter, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Monday, July 08, 2019, at the age of 71. Memorial services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Tallassee, Alabama with Rev. Derek Gentle officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral home directing. Mr. Ledbetter is survived by his wife, Donna Ree Ingram Ledbetter; children, Deonna Ree Mullins, Scott and Beth Ledbetter; grandchildren, Anna Grace Ledbetter, Mason Ledbetter, Madeleine Ree Mullins and Jay Mullins; brother, Rex and Lydia Ledbetter. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jodie and Velia Mae Ledbetter and brother, Joe Wayne Ledbetter. Mr. Ledbetter loved his First Baptist Church family where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He loved Tallassee football and baseball and loved the Alabama Crimson Tide. But most of all he loved his family and Jesus Christ. Everyone that knew him loved him and will miss him very much. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 9:30AM until service time at First Baptist Church, Tallassee, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 1279 Friendship Road, Tallassee, Alabama, 36078.
