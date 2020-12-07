Mr. Chris Messer, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at the age of 38. Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Brown officiating. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Messer; father, Allen Messer (Pam); brother, Dustin Messer (Emily); sister, Dawn Ward (Shane); grandfather, Jim White; nephew, Levi Messer and nieces, Kayleigh Embert and Brooke and Taylor Ward. He is preceded in death by his mother, Polly Reinhart and his grandmother, Jo White. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home, Tallassee, Alabama. Chris truly loved his family, friends and fishing. He loved life and everyone who knew him loved him also. He never met a stranger and if he did they walked away as friends. For those who wish to attend, we strongly urge that you please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and practice social distancing.
