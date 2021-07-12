Mr. Christopher J. Maturi, Jr., a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the age of 67. He was born September 05, 1953 in Reading, Pennsylvania. Mr. Maturi is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mrs. Debra B. Maturi; two daughters, Heather Boling (Keith) and Kristen Maturi; two brothers, Victor Maturi and Gene Maturi; three sisters, Elaine Price, Christine Bendigo and Maryann Frank; four grandchildren, Kayla Bester, Christy Boling, Cameron Boling and Christan Boling. Mr. Maturi served in the United States Army for twenty years. Memorial services will be Monday, July 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
