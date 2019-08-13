Mr. Floyd A. Harris of Tallassee died Monday, August 12, 2019 at the age of 86. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 4 p.m., at Jeffcoat Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. A private burial will follow at a later date. Mr. Harris is survived by his son, Tony Harris, daughter-in-law Misty, two granddaughters, Claudia and Chloe, sister, Naomi Hill, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Shirley Ann Harris, his parents Joshua M. and Annie L. Harris, brothers Albert, George and Frank, and sister, Idabell Boswell. Mr. Harris was well-known in East Tallassee. He enjoyed cooking traditional Southern foods, growing tomatoes and helping his neighbors. For many years, he did yard work and odd jobs to help the older couples and widows in his neighborhood. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and for his kind, gentle spirit and strong work ethic. For many years, he was a dedicated caregiver to his late wife, Shirley.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
