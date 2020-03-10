Mr. G.A. “Boonie” Caldwell, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at the age of 96. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Norman Bell officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem East Baptist Church Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Caldwell is survived by his sons, Grenoble Caldwell (Mary Ann), Paul Caldwell (Lynda), Jeff Caldwell (Linda), Rance Caldwell (Debbie), Tim Caldwell (Melissa); fifteen grandchildren, thirteen great grand- children; brother, Perry Caldwell (Edna) and one nephew. He is preceded in death by his wife of 76 Years, Mrs. Genelle Mullins Caldwell and his brother, Pete Caldwell. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice, 124 Aliant Pkwy, Alexander City, Alabama, 35010.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
