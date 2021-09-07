Mr. George “Eddie” Daniel, Jr., a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the age of 54. He was born November 3, 1966, in Georgia to George and Geneva Daniel.

Mr. Daniel is survived by his wife, Suzanne Daniel; son, Kyle Daniel; daughter, Savana Daniel; step daughter, Kristen Bryant and step son, Braxton Bryant; one grandson, Mikhailo Daniel.

He loved racing cars, fishing, fast boats and enjoyed life to the fullest.

Visitation for Mr. Daniel will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Jeffcoat Funeral Home will be in charge of all local arrangements.

Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing

Tallassee, Alabama

To send flowers to the family of MR. GEORGE DANIEL, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 8
Visitation
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
Jeffcoat Funeral Home
255 Friendship Road
PO Box 780758
Tallassee, AL 36078
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 8
Service
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
11:00AM
Jeffcoat Funeral Home
255 Friendship Road
PO Box 780758
Tallassee, AL 36078
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.