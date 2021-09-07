Mr. George “Eddie” Daniel, Jr., a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the age of 54. He was born November 3, 1966, in Georgia to George and Geneva Daniel.
Mr. Daniel is survived by his wife, Suzanne Daniel; son, Kyle Daniel; daughter, Savana Daniel; step daughter, Kristen Bryant and step son, Braxton Bryant; one grandson, Mikhailo Daniel.
He loved racing cars, fishing, fast boats and enjoyed life to the fullest.
Visitation for Mr. Daniel will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Jeffcoat Funeral Home will be in charge of all local arrangements.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
