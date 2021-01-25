Mr. James Richard “Jim” Godwin, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2021 at the age of 73, surrounded by his wife and children.
Graveside services will be held Monday, January 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Catawba Springs Cemetery, Brewton, Alabama, with Barry Wayne Ellis officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wanda Godwin; children, Todd (Brandee) Godwin and Jeannie (Jason) Price; grandchildren, Justin Price and Jordan Price and his sister, Linda (Reid) Luttrell. He is preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Hazel Godwin. Pallbearers are Justin Price, Jordan Price, Jason Price, Eric Phillips, Ben Nichols, and Jonathan Luttrell.
Known as Jim to his family and friends, he was originally from Brewton, AL, but a long time resident of Tallassee, AL. He and Wanda were married for fifty-four years. Jim was a kind and loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He was always a dependable provider for his family and instilled in them the importance of family values and a Godly life. He was also quick-witted with a great sense of humor, and always had a good story to tell.
Jim had a passion for the outdoors, including traveling, hunting, and shooting. He especially adored his two grandchildren, Justin and Jordan. He loved spending time with them, and they adored him as well.
He will be greatly missed by many, but he leaves behind good memories and a heartfelt love for his family and friends that will not be forgotten.
The family will receive friends Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
