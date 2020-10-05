Mr. Jerry F. Hale, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the age of 85. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from First Baptist Church, Tallassee, Alabama, with Rev. Derek Gentle officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Hale is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mrs. Patsy Hale; son, Jay Hale (Tammy); granddaughters, Carlie and Bailey Hale and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Brent Hale; parents, A.J. and Arrie Hale; four brothers, Dorsey, Lewis, Harold and Pete Hale and his sisters, Emylene Barker and Montez Gregory. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Tallassee, 1279 Friendship Road, Tallassee, Alabama 36078. The family will receive friends Friday, October 2, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at First Baptist Church. Please remember your mask and social distancing will be encouraged.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
