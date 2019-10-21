Mr. John Elliott, 70, of Tallassee, passed away October 17, 2019. He was born November 30, 1948. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19 at Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory. He is survived by his son, Jason Elliott (Daphne); daughters, Renee Broach, Rhonna Funderburk (Roy) and Robbie Ivey (Bud); brother, Samuel Elliott; sister, Elizabeth Wassman; grandchildren, John Broach, James Broach, Rodney Ivey, Ethan Ivey and Matt Elliott; and daughter-in-law, Irma. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Edwards Elliott and son, John Scott Elliott. Mr. Elliott honorably served in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam and received two (2) Purple Hearts. He was Chief in Command at the VFW in Wetumpka. His unselfish nature was shown by his donations to VFW fund raisers and the Salvation Army. Besides working as an auto mechanic, he enjoyed feeding birds and watching them. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
