Mr. Linwood S. Erb, a resident of Birmingham, Alabama, passed away on May 1, 2021 at the age of 76.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. from First United Methodist Church in Tallassee, AL with Pastor Clint McBroom officiating, burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
He is survived by his wife Margaret C. Erb; children, Staci E. Oliver, Scott Erb (Ashley), Stacey S. Tollison (Bobby), Brent C. Slay (Shae), Douglas A. Slay (Emily), Rebecca S. Edmondson (Thomas); grandchildren, Zachary Oliver, Lincoln Oliver, Lindan Oliver, Walker Oliver, Grayson Erb, Noah Erb, Lindy Erb, John David Tollison, James Douglas Tollison, Anna Claire Slay, Mason Slay, Emma Slay, Nicholas Slay, Payton Slay, Jacob Slay, Meg Edmondson, Mallory Edmondson.
He is preceded in death by his father, Oscar L. Erb and his mother, Mattie S. Erb; infant brother and his wife Linda O. Erb.
Mr. Erb was a Band Director in Marion, AL, Fitzgerald, GA, Elba AL, and Tallassee, AL. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and Troy State University.
Linwood served in the U.S. Navy and retired with the 151st Army National Guard Band. He is a charter member of the Southeastern Community Band in Troy, AL. and a member of First United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends Monday, May 3, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Troy University Band Alumni Scholarship, C/O Paige Fell, Treasurer, 128 Kentwood Way, Alabaster, AL, 35007.
For those who wish to attend, we strongly urge that you please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and practice social distancing.
On line condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.