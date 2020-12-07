Mr. Timothy James “Tim” Oliver, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away on December 3, 2020 at the age of 56. Funeral services will be Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from First Baptist Church, Tallassee, Alabama with Rev. Derek Gentle officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery with Jeffcoat Funeral Home of directing.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Staci Erb Oliver; children, Zachary James Oliver, Lincoln Shaw Oliver, Lindan Emma Winslow Oliver, Timothy Walker Scott Oliver; mother, Betty Oliver; brother, Chris Oliver (Donna) and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Oliver and sister, Kathy Woodard. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 1:00PM until service time at First Baptist Church, Tallassee, Alabama. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 780368, Tallassee, Alabama, 36078. For those who wish to attend, we strongly urge that you please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and practice social distancing.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
