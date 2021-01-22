Mr. Will Payne, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the age of 46. Graveside services will be held Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. He is survived by his daughter, Annie Payne; parents, Bobby and Mary Carroll Payne; brother, Russell Payne and his nephews, Avery (Courtney), Camden and Neely Payne. Will loved his daughter, Annie with all his heart and in turn she loved him back. He was happiest when he was with her. He graduated from Tallassee High School in 1992, received a Bachelor’s degree from Faulkner University, his Masters of Science degree from Auburn University and worked in the fields of education and mental health counseling.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.