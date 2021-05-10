Mr. Winston L. “Wink” Mathis, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the age of 87.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel, Tallassee Alabama. Interment will follow in Carrville Cemetery.
Mr. Mathis is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bonnie Lee Mathis; daughter, Traci Fecteau (Rick); grandchildren, Lindsey Bruner (Justin), Rikki Wisener (Jacob); great-grand children, Bennett and Branson Bruner.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
