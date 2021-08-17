Mrs. Claire B. Caldwell, a resident of Wadley, Alabama, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the age of 91. She was born January 13, 1930, in Tallapoosa County.Mrs. Caldwell is survived by her son, Lewis Caldwell (Angela); daughter, Patti Caldwell Suddath (Ron, deceased husband ), daughter, Diane Caldwell Schroeder (Slim); sister, Dell Page (Milton), sister, Patricia Brown; grandchildren, Nick Suddath (Emily), Andrew Caldwell (Molly), Elizabeth Alldredge (Zac), Scott Schroeder, Steve Schroeder, Leigh Schroeder, Brad Schroeder; great grandchildren, William Suddath, Hudson Suddath, Amelia Suddath, Parker Alldredge. Mrs. Caldwell was first employed with the Coosa County Extension Service as a home economics extension agent and then was a teacher in the Tallassee City School system for over 30 years. She was a charter member of The Historical Society and was in the Pilot Club, Iris Garden Club and a longtime member of Carrville Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Noel and Rena Bishop; sister, Barbara Ann Bishop. A special thank you goes to Browns Nursing Home in Alexander City, Alabama for the care and kindness shown to Mrs. Caldwell the last few years. A visitation will be Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Carrville cemetery. In lieu of flowers make donations to your favorite charity.
