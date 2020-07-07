Mrs. Gearldean “Jerri” P. Carmack, a resident of Lake Martin, Alabama, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at the age of 87. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home with Dr. Charles Bergstrom officiating. Mrs. Carmack is survived by her husband of 65 years, Mr. L. Floyd Carmack; children, Carol Ann Smith, Ronnie Carmack (Melissa), and James Craig Carmack (Cindy); grandchildren, Dana Willis, Nikki Johnson, Rhonda Gonzalez, Stephen Riddle, Megan Johnson, Jeremy Carmack, Hannah Lewallen, Ciara, Noah, Summer, Trevor, and Conner Carmack; great grandchildren, Andrew and Bella Johnson, Paige, Sydney and Cameron Willis, Lucas, Mason and Jase Gonzalez, Olive and Annie Lewallen and Brayden Perkins; sisters, Mary Ann Venable and Phoebe Cosper; brother, Mike Pemberton and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Montez Pemberton and her brother, Bobby Jack Pemberton. Jerri loved her Lord first and foremost. Her family meant the world to her. She loved having everyone together on the 4th of July at Lake Martin. That started out in a little cabin, but it was so special to her. She worked as a dental hygienist for over 50 years which the family could not make her stop. Jerri will be missed, but we know she’s singing with the angels. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 12:00 noon until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
