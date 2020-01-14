Mrs. Janice Dunn Eller, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the age of 72. Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Tallaweka Baptist Church with Rev. Isaac Kervin officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Janice is survived by her son, Dustin Eller; two grandchildren, Alyson and Anna Eller; one sister, Brenda Dunn: three brothers, Tony Dunn (Betty), Tommy Dunn (Mary), Larry Dunn (Beth) and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Tallaweka Baptist Church.

Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing

Tallassee, Alabama

To send flowers to the family of MRS JANICE ELLER, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Tallaweka Baptist Church
1419 Gilmer Ave.
Tallassee, AL 36078
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before MRS JANICE 's Visitation begins.
Jan 18
Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00AM
Tallaweka Baptist Church
1419 Gilmer Ave.
Tallassee, AL 36078
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before MRS JANICE 's Service begins.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.