Mrs. Janice Dunn Eller, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the age of 72. Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Tallaweka Baptist Church with Rev. Isaac Kervin officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Janice is survived by her son, Dustin Eller; two grandchildren, Alyson and Anna Eller; one sister, Brenda Dunn: three brothers, Tony Dunn (Betty), Tommy Dunn (Mary), Larry Dunn (Beth) and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Tallaweka Baptist Church.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
