Mrs. Rose T. Grady, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the age of 104. Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Columbiana Cemetery in Columbiana, Alabama, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Grady is survived by her daughter, Betty Jackson (Jim); grandchildren, Scott Jackson (Leah), Kim Jackson Teater (Paul), Kristi Jackson Gay (Brian) and seven great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Arthur Wood, Francis Grady; parents, Mr. and Mrs. B. Tombrello and all eleven siblings. She loved the Lord, her family and her country.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
