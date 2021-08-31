Mrs. Teresa Ann Gandy, a resident of Notasulga, Alabama, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the age of 64. She was born June 19, 1957, in Tallassee, Alabama to Oliver and Marjorie Stanfield.
Mrs. Gandy is survived by her son, Michael Lee Bass; step sons, Randall Price and Terry Price; brother, Terry Stanfield; sister, Linda Price and twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Gandy.
She was a member of Elam Baptist Church and loved her family with all her heart.
Visitation for Mrs. Gandy will be Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel.Graveside services will be at Elam Baptist Church Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Gene Bridgeman officiating.Jeffcoat Funeral Home will be in charge of all local arrangements.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
