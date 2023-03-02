CMS Sgt. Retired Oscar Abram Butler, a resident of Equality, Alabama passed away Monday, February 27, 2023 at the age of 98. He was born April 10, 1924.
Mr. Butler is survived by his son , Rickie (Holly) Butler; nieces Patty (Fred) Oliver, Brenda Forehand, Teena Blythe, Barbara Stearns; nephews Terry Butler and Andy Moore; brother & sisters-in-law Mary Reeves, Joan Powers, Ruby & Lewis Gerish.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Miriam King Butler; brothers Solomon C. “Buddy” Butler, Andrew Butler, and Jack Butler; sisters Ruby Boddie, Addie Moore, Lois Stearns, and Lucy Collum.
Mr. Butler enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp in 1942. He served during World War II, The Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam War. After 27 years in the Air Force he returned to Alabama and was hired by the State of Alabama Department of Conservation and retired after 13 years of service.
After retirement he enjoyed gardening, fishing, and was an avid bird hunter. He was also a Mason with the Penick Lodge in Eclectic, Alabama.
The family will receive friends, Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Seman Congregational Church with Rev. Doyle Brown officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing.
Serving as pallbearers will be Terry Butler, Jamie Butler, Lewis Gerish, Jimmy Skinner, Andy Moore, and Scott Pritchett. Honorary pallbearers will be Rick & Jackie Dean, James “Bubba” Marsh, and Grady Hicks.
