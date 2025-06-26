Robby Dan Lumpkin of Calera, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 14th at the age of 71.
Robby was born January 11, 1954 in Tallassee, Alabama. Preceding him in death were his parents Esther and Jack Lumpkin and his dear brother Alan Wayne Lumpkin. Never far from his thoughts was his wife Ann (Kennington), who he deeply missed and left us too soon.
He is survived by the close family he loved including his daughter, Jennifer Beville (Adrian), granddaughter Aleha Crumpton, sister Linda Brooks (Donald), niece Jennifer Lewis, nephew Donald Brooks Jr. and aunt Janie Hughes. He also immensely enjoyed his time as step-father to Amanda Creswell, Robert Lee,Laura Williams, and Ashley Vickers as well as step-granddaughters Eryn, Isabella, Alisa, and Ella.
He was a hard-working man who took great pride in operating printing presses for over 30 years during his time at the Montgomery Advertiser and the State of Alabama.
In life, Robby had many loves; hitting the open road on his motorcycle, grilling out, and being surrounded by friends and family. If you ever had the opportunity to spend time with Robby Dan, he would have tried to make you laugh and you had no doubt he loved you.
A celebration of Robby’s life will be held with his immediate family at a later date with a private interment at Rose Hill Cemetery.
