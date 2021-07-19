Tommy Dillard, 73, of Notasulga, passed away July 15, 2021. He was born August 10, 1947. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, July 17 at Elam Baptist Church where he was a member for many years. Rev. Joe Fain and Minister Mike McElroy will be officiating, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. Visitation with the family will begin at 9 a.m.. He is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Myrtice Dillard and brothers, Roger Dillard and Lynwood Dillard. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janice Dillard; children, Trent Dillard (Tammy) and Jennifer Tyler (Bill); grandchildren, Tanner, Taylor, Tera Beth and Trevor. He was a 1966 graduate of Reeltown High School where he played Halfback with the Reeltown Rebels. He was a member of 1965 Associated Press 1A All State Team. In addition to Reeltown football, he also enjoyed Alabama football and fishing. He retired from Uniroyal-Goodrich after a loyal 37 year career. He cherished time together with his family and grandchildren. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
