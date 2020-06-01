The state added 526 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, there are cumulatively 18,020 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 5,769 cases confirmed with 80,011 tests given.
In the last 24 hours, Elmore County has added 14 new cases to now be at 354 confirmed cases and an additional COVID-19 confirmed death that now sits at eight people.
Tallapoosa County added four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, now at 427. The county saw one additional death overnight, bringing the count to 65 due to COVID-19. Coosa County's confirmed case count increased by two, now at 40, still with one death.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 222,371 tests given throughout the state, according to ADPH. In Elmore County, there have been 3,336 tests counted by ADPH, 291 in Coosa County and 2,662 Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 644 deaths due to COVID-19. ADPH reports only confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The criteria for death counts include people who died with a positive COVID-19 laboratory test as well as individuals whose death certificates list COVID-19 as the cause of death.
Thursday night the Alabama Department of Public Health added a presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly, to its statistic dashboard. There have been 9,355 presumed recoveries in the state according to this week's numbers.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 1,855 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
Since March 13, there have been 591 patients in intensive care units and 355 on a ventilator. In the medical field, 2,253 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctors' offices have tested positive. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 1,031 employees and 1,695 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.