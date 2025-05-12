AdobeStock_371028165_Preview.jpeg
May 11

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

May 10

• A fight in progress was reported on Second Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Muskogee Trail.

• A fight in progress was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• An assault was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Griffith Lane.

May 9

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Delta Road.

• A welfare check was conducted on Hicks Store Road.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on North Ann Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Bucks Pocket Road.

May 8

• A welfare check was conducted in Burnt Springs Trailer Court.

• Theft was reported on Macedonia Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Sims Avenue and West Main Street

• A welfare check was conducted on West Main Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• A tree was reported in the roadway on Macedonia Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Second Avenue.

May 7

• Reckless driving was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• An assault was reported on Rushing Circle.

• Trespassing was reported on Wall Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Central Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

May 6

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Eighth Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• Harassing communications was reported on Seventh Street.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Stroud Street.

• A Black male was arrested during a theft call on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Central Boulevard.

May 5

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Central Boulevard.

• A civil disturbance was reported on Lee Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Hornsby Drive.

• A Black male was arrested in U.S. Highway 231.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Hillcrest Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on North Ashurst Avenue and Sims Avenue.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Dorman Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Notasulga Road.

• The roadway was reported blocked on Wallace Drive.

• A civil dispute was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Notasulga Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on Willow Street.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A noise complaint was reported on Riverhills Court.

May 4

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Washington Street.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Tallassee Highway.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Taylor Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

 