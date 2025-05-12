May 11
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
May 10
• A fight in progress was reported on Second Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Muskogee Trail.
• A fight in progress was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• An assault was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Griffith Lane.
May 9
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Delta Road.
• A welfare check was conducted on Hicks Store Road.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on North Ann Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Bucks Pocket Road.
May 8
• A welfare check was conducted in Burnt Springs Trailer Court.
• Theft was reported on Macedonia Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Sims Avenue and West Main Street
• A welfare check was conducted on West Main Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• A tree was reported in the roadway on Macedonia Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Second Avenue.
May 7
• Reckless driving was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• An assault was reported on Rushing Circle.
• Trespassing was reported on Wall Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Central Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
May 6
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Eighth Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• Harassing communications was reported on Seventh Street.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Stroud Street.
• A Black male was arrested during a theft call on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Central Boulevard.
May 5
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Central Boulevard.
• A civil disturbance was reported on Lee Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Hornsby Drive.
• A Black male was arrested in U.S. Highway 231.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Hillcrest Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on North Ashurst Avenue and Sims Avenue.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Dorman Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Notasulga Road.
• The roadway was reported blocked on Wallace Drive.
• A civil dispute was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Notasulga Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on Willow Street.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A noise complaint was reported on Riverhills Court.
May 4
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Washington Street.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Tallassee Highway.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Taylor Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.