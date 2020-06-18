Elmore County's saw another big increase of new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
As of 12:40 p.m. Thursday, Elmore County added 27 new cases now at 603 confirmed cases with 10 COVID-19 deaths. There are 13 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 223 new cases of 1,913 tested in the last two weeks.
In other local counties, Tallapoosa County saw its first double-digit one-day increase in more than a month of new COVID-19 cases.
Tallapoosa County added 16 new cases, now at 498 confirmed cases, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The last day Tallapoosa County saw a double-digit increase was six weeks ago on May 7 when 10 new cases were confirmed in a day.
With 68 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, Tallapoosa County ranks No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are seven probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death.
ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 65 new cases and 1,118 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County is still at 46 confirmed cases with one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been six new cases and 101 tested in the last two weeks, according to ADPH.
The state also saw an increase of nearly 900 more new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
ADPH is reporting cumulatively 27,796 confirmed cases in the state which is an increase of 882 new cases in the last day.
Additionally, there are 410 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, there have been 8,746 new confirmed cases with 96,173 tests given.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 310,325 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. A total of 392 have been tested in Coosa County, 5,226 in Elmore County and 3,967 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 801 deaths due to COVID-19 and nine probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Wednesday morning, 15,974 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 2,373 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.
Since March 13, there have been 695 patients in intensive care units and 405 on a ventilator. In the medical field, 2,871 healthcare workers in hospitals and doctors' offices have tested positive. When it comes to long-term care facilities, 1,262 employees and 2,099 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information around noon each day.
Here is the latest information for each county as of 12:40 p.m. Thursday (listed in order of counties with most confirmed cases first):
|Montgomery
|3059
|16273
|73
|Mobile
|2834
|29863
|130
|Jefferson
|2708
|54202
|124
|Tuscaloosa
|1467
|17676
|28
|Marshall
|994
|7527
|9
|Lee
|784
|9016
|35
|Franklin
|760
|3221
|10
|Shelby
|711
|13232
|20
|Morgan
|701
|7258
|2
|Walker
|642
|5845
|8
|Madison
|625
|22006
|6
|Elmore
|603
|5226
|10
|Dallas
|564
|3427
|6
|Butler
|563
|2216
|25
|Tallapoosa
|498
|3967
|68
|Chambers
|487
|2393
|26
|Lowndes
|405
|1143
|14
|Autauga
|394
|3342
|7
|Baldwin
|386
|11326
|9
|DeKalb
|362
|3351
|5
|Etowah
|356
|7000
|12
|Pike
|344
|2638
|3
|Houston
|333
|5268
|5
|Russell
|327
|2585
|0
|Bullock
|318
|1024
|8
|Coffee
|300
|2618
|1
|Cullman
|291
|4890
|1
|Colbert
|284
|3810
|5
|Lauderdale
|280
|5744
|4
|Sumter
|266
|1241
|12
|Barbour
|262
|1269
|1
|Limestone
|255
|3536
|0
|Hale
|248
|1823
|15
|Wilcox
|238
|994
|8
|Marengo
|234
|2308
|10
|Calhoun
|202
|5547
|4
|Clarke
|201
|1822
|4
|Covington
|198
|1925
|1
|Dale
|190
|1943
|0
|Choctaw
|182
|613
|11
|St. Clair
|182
|4964
|2
|Talladega
|168
|4305
|6
|Winston
|165
|1858
|1
|Marion
|161
|1828
|12
|Monroe
|151
|1392
|2
|Pickens
|149
|1399
|6
|Chilton
|145
|2002
|2
|Greene
|144
|759
|5
|Randolph
|142
|1196
|8
|Jackson
|139
|3381
|3
|Macon
|136
|1126
|6
|Blount
|127
|2373
|1
|Escambia
|123
|1728
|4
|Conecuh
|121
|706
|1
|Bibb
|118
|1789
|1
|Crenshaw
|112
|1032
|3
|Henry
|110
|853
|2
|Washington
|91
|906
|6
|Perry
|84
|1211
|0
|Lawrence
|71
|1053
|0
|Cherokee
|53
|1118
|5
|Lamar
|52
|757
|0
|Fayette
|49
|919
|1
|Geneva
|49
|918
|0
|Coosa
|46
|392
|1
|Clay
|30
|601
|2
|Cleburne
|22
|450
|1
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A