The rain cleared out just in time for the annual Tallassee Chamber of Commerce Banquet Thursday night at the National Guard Armory on Gilmer Avenue.
This year's banquet did not feature a guest speaker. Instead, Tallassee Chamber of Commerce director Jerry Cunningham introduced the chamber's 2020 board of directors, chamber members and award recipients.
Cheryl Henderson will serve as president, Melinda Emfinger as first vice president, Dustin Funderburk as second vice president and Anna Rogers as secretary/treasurer.
Members of the chamber’s board of directors were also announced Vicki Baker, Brad Mason, Derek Gentle, Kim Stackhouse, David Butler, Cory Eckstein, Whitney Watson, Kim Hammock, Jennifer Crain and Wendy Clayton.
The 2020 recipients included Tallassee's Brad Davis who was awarded the Francis Wagnon Award for his volunteer efforts this year.
Tallassee's L.D. Bell was honored with the 2020 President's Award for his outstanding service to the community.
Brooke Rigsby, the owner of Studio B, was honored as the 2020 Business of the Year.
Lamar Godwin, the owner of Godwin's Flowers, was honored with the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award for his longtime service to the community.