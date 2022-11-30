A tornado-warned storm in the early hours of Wednesday morning left several homes in southern Elmore County damaged or destroyed.
On New Quarters Road in Tallassee a family got in the hallway just in time.
“They huddled in there just as it hit,” a family member said. “They got out fine but have lost everything.”
Friends and family were salvaging what belongings they could Wednesday morning. The family’s rabbit was found but the dogs and cat were still lost. A pet turtle did not make it.
The line of storms crossed Elmore County leaving a line of downed trees. U.S. Highway 231 in south Wetumpka had trees on it and crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation were out Wednesday cleaning it up. The line crossed over Jasmine Hill Road and Willow Springs Road damaging several homes and damaging utility poles. One homeowner found himself lucky. He had trees blown down but the only significant property damage was to a large bird bath.
“We were watching it on the phone,” the property owner said. “We saw it in Prattville. We had lost power here. We heard the siren go off nearby and the phone too. We got to our safe spot just in time. It was like five to seven seconds of chaos then it just went silent.”
By 9 a.m. the driveway was passable but lots of work will be needed to clean up the yard.