Auburn police officer William Buechner Jr. died in the line of duty in 2019. But the memory of his community lives on through a memorial scholarship in his name for children of first responders.
Fundraising for the scholarship has been ongoing since Buechner’s death and Friday, the third round of scholarships were awarded to four students including Tallassee High School Class of 2025 Cadence Hill.
“This scholarship was created in memory of officer Will Buechner to honor his life and legacy,” City of Auburn Department of Public Safety's Sally Mixon said. “Will was not only a dedicated officer, but a loving husband to his wife, Sarah, and father to his kids, Henry and McKenna. He lived a life of purpose and sacrifice. He always showed up with a heart and a big smile that left a lasting impact on his family, friends and community.”
Those applying for the scholarship give the scholarship committee their grades, teacher recommendations and write a 500 word essay about a selfless act they have seen or experienced. The applications are scored by the scholarship committee and the top four applicants are awarded the scholarship.
Hill’s father is a firefighter at Ft. Benning and volunteer at the Tallassee Fire Department. Other recipients of the scholarship had parents involved in the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, the Auburn Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Hill will use the scholarship to help fund her college education at the University of South Alabama. Hill will major in pre-medicine and then go on to get her doctorate in physical therapy. She decided on the path after her experiences at Tallassee High School.
“Through dance I had some physical therapy but also learned a lot about stretching,” Hill said. “I then shadowed Tallassee Rehab’s Collin Jones and that just really cemented the plan.”
Hill visited the University of South Alabama and liked what she saw.
“It’s a great school and a great environment,” Hill said. “All the people I've already met down there are amazing.”
Hill plans to move on campus Aug. 15 and classes start Aug. 18.
The scholarship officially came about when Troy Bank and Trust started to support it and became the golf tournament’s main sponsor.
“The golf tournament can bring together people to not only play golf, but honor Will's memory and give back in the way he would have,” Mixon said.