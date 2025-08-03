Aug. 3
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Murphy Road.
• Harrassing communications was reported on Noble Road.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Birch Street.
• A suspicious person was reported on Poplar Street and Redden Avenue.
Aug. 2
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A domestic incident was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.
Aug. 1
• A noise complaint was reported on Third Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on Central Boulevard.
• An animal complaint was reported on Notasulga Road.
July 31
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Barnett Boulevard.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on Herbert Street.
• A burglary was reported on Central Boulevard.
• An allegation of elder abuse was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
July 30
• A suspicious person was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• A Black male and female were arrested during a traffic stop on Freeman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Gammills Store Road.
• An assault was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A suspicious person was reported on Rickey Lane.
• Trespassing was reported on Hickory Street.
July 29
• A noise complaint was reported on Hickory Street.
• A suspicious person was reported on Notasulga Road.
• A domestic incident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on South Dubois Street.
• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Friendship Road.
• A tree was reported in the roadway on Herd Street.
• Panhandling was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Trespassing was reported on Noble Road.
• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Barnett Boulevard and Freeman Avenue.
• Forgery was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Burney Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
July 28
• Two white females were arrested during a traffic stop on Third Street.
• Theft was reported on North Ashurst Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on East Patton Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on Indian Trail.
• A missing juvenile was reported on Fourth Street.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Gilmer Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Sims Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.
July 27
• A welfare check was conducted on South Dubois Street.
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.