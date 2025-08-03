AdobeStock_371028165_Preview.jpeg
blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com

Aug. 3

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Murphy Road.

• Harrassing communications was reported on Noble Road.

• A domestic dispute was reported on Birch Street.

• A suspicious person was reported on Poplar Street and Redden Avenue.

Aug. 2

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A domestic incident was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.

Aug. 1

• A noise complaint was reported on Third Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on Central Boulevard.

• An animal complaint was reported on Notasulga Road.

July 31

• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Barnett Boulevard.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on Herbert Street.

• A burglary was reported on Central Boulevard.

• An allegation of elder abuse was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

July 30

• A suspicious person was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• A Black male and female were arrested during a traffic stop on Freeman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Gammills Store Road.

• An assault was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A suspicious person was reported on Rickey Lane.

• Trespassing was reported on Hickory Street.

July 29

• A noise complaint was reported on Hickory Street.

• A suspicious person was reported on Notasulga Road.

• A domestic incident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on South Dubois Street.

• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Friendship Road.

• A tree was reported in the roadway on Herd Street.

• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Friendship Road.

• Panhandling was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Trespassing was reported on Noble Road.

• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Barnett Boulevard and Freeman Avenue.

• Forgery was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Burney Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

July 28

• Two white females were arrested during a traffic stop on Third Street.

• Theft was reported on North Ashurst Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on East Patton Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on Indian Trail.

• A missing juvenile was reported on Fourth Street.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Gilmer Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Sims Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Central Boulevard.

July 27

• A welfare check was conducted on South Dubois Street.

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

 