The west Tallassee Mill site is one step closer to being cleaned up of possible containments and other sites are under consideration for assessment for the Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields program.
The Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission held a public hearing Monday night to get input about possible contaminated sites in the Elmore County portion of Tallassee. It’s a two step process with two different assessments before the City of Tallassee or non-profits could apply for Brownfield funding from the EPA to clean up contaminants from properties.
“The Brownfields Program is a great program for any community when you think of any time you're doing any kind of redevelopment,” CARPDC consultant Debra Love said. “You have to do environmental assessments first. Under the program you can actually get it done without it costing anything to the local government.”
First potential Brownfields have to be identified. They can be located in former industrial and commercial centers, unattractive properties, former dry cleaner sites and old gas stations to name a few.
In Phase I, consultants develop a history of the property including ownership. Then a visual inspection might be done to further develop information on the property. A plan for collecting environmental samples is developed.
Before moving to Phase 2, the sampling plan has to be approved by the EPA and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. In Phase 2, consultants take environmental samples that might include paint chips to check for lead paint and check for asbestos. They might check for chemical contamination if it has leached to adjacent properties.
The assessments can be used by cities, counties and even state governments, along with 501c3 non-profits to apply for federal funding for cleaning up the contaminants under the Brownfields program. On private property it gives owners an assessment that can be used during the sale of properties or used to begin a privately funded cleanup project.
Love said the assessments can be used by private companies and individuals to acquire loans and other funding.
“Banks don't really like to lend you money, unless they know exactly what they're actually lending you the money for,” Love said.
CARPDC received a grant to do assessments for the Brownfields program in Autauga and Elmore counties. The identified Autaugaville and Tallassee as have several potential sites. In fact the west Tallassee Mill put Tallassee on the map. Monday’s meeting was to develop a list of other potential Tallassee sites and to answer questions from the public.
Love said federal government funding for cleanup starts at $500,000 and goes up to $1.5 million.
CARPDC’s Broxton Sanders said the Phase 2 studies need to be done before November.
“That gives us a little time to submit applications for this cycle of grants for containment cleanup,” Sanders said. “The Phase 2 can still be used in the next cycle of grants next year.”