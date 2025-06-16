June 15

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Notasulga Road.

June 14

• Assistance was given to a motorist on East Patton Street.

• A noise complaint was reported on North McKenzie Street.

• A civil disturbance was reported on Third Avenue.

• A noise complaint was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Floyd Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue and Cherokee Trail.

• Drug activity was reported on Azalea Street.

June 13

• A verbal fight was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic disturbance was reported on Hickory Street.

June 12

• Assistance was given to another agency on Tallassee Highway.

• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Ashurst Avenue.

• An intoxicated person was reported on Washington Street.

June 11

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard and Washington Street

• A domestic incident was reported on Second Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on East Patton Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

June 10

• A domestic dispute was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• Animal control was requested on Macedonia Road.

• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Highway 229.

June 9

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Highway 229.

• A Black female was arrested during a disorderly conduct call on Highway 229.

• Child neglect was reported on Riverside Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Powers Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on the Fitzpatrick Bridge.

• A Black male was arrested on U.S. Highway 231.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Identity theft was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

June 8

• Assistance was given to another agency on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white male was arrested on Riverside Drive.

 