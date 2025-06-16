June 15
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Notasulga Road.
June 14
• Assistance was given to a motorist on East Patton Street.
• A noise complaint was reported on North McKenzie Street.
• A civil disturbance was reported on Third Avenue.
• A noise complaint was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Floyd Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue and Cherokee Trail.
• Drug activity was reported on Azalea Street.
June 13
• A verbal fight was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic disturbance was reported on Hickory Street.
June 12
• Assistance was given to another agency on Tallassee Highway.
• Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Ashurst Avenue.
• An intoxicated person was reported on Washington Street.
June 11
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard and Washington Street
• A domestic incident was reported on Second Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on East Patton Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
June 10
• A domestic dispute was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Animal control was requested on Macedonia Road.
• A welfare check was conducted on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Highway 229.
June 9
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Highway 229.
• A Black female was arrested during a disorderly conduct call on Highway 229.
• Child neglect was reported on Riverside Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Powers Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on the Fitzpatrick Bridge.
• A Black male was arrested on U.S. Highway 231.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Identity theft was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
June 8
• Assistance was given to another agency on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white male was arrested on Riverside Drive.