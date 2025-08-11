Aug. 9
• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Upper River Road.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Ingram Street.
Aug. 8
• A noise complaint was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• A civil disturbance was reported on Yates Dam Road and First Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on First Avenue.
• A noise complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue, First Avenue and Jordan Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Jordan Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Carr Street.
• A domestic incident was reported on Quail Run Drive.
• A suspicious person was reported on Tallassee Highway.
Aug. 7
• A suicidal subject was reported on North Ann Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Third Avenue.
• A suicidal subject was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on Blossom Circle.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Third Avenue.
• A domestic incident was reported on Cliff Street.
Aug. 6
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Dubois Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• A disorderly person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
Aug. 5
• Criminal mischief was reported on Log Circle.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Benson Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on West Gantts Mill Road.
Aug. 4
• A domestic complaint was reported on Cotton Ridge Road.
• Reckless driving was reported on Noble Road.
• Domestic violence was reported on Noble Road.
• A domestic dispute was reported on South Dubois Street.
• Animal control was requested on Adams Street.
• Domestic violence was reported on Quail Crossing.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on John Street.
• An animal complaint was reported on Adams Street.
• A structure fire was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue and Adams Street.
• A white female was arrested during a theft call on Gilmer Avenue.
• Animal control was requested on Adams Street.
• Burglary was reported on Clover Street.
• A stolen vehicle wasreported on Hickory Street.
• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Ashurst Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Macedonia Road.
Aug. 3
• A white female was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 229.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Hillcrest Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Third Avenue.