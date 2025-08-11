AdobeStock_371028165_Preview.jpeg
Aug. 9

• A suspicious person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Upper River Road.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Ingram Street.

Aug. 8

• A noise complaint was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• A civil disturbance was reported on Yates Dam Road and First Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on First Avenue.

• A noise complaint was reported on Gilmer Avenue, First Avenue and Jordan Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Jordan Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Carr Street.

• A domestic incident was reported on Quail Run Drive.

• A suspicious person was reported on Tallassee Highway.

Aug. 7

• A suicidal subject was reported on North Ann Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Third Avenue.

• A suicidal subject was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on Blossom Circle.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Third Avenue.

• A domestic incident was reported on Cliff Street.

Aug. 6

• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.

• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Dubois Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• A disorderly person was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

Aug. 5

• Criminal mischief was reported on Log Circle.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Benson Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on West Gantts Mill Road.

Aug. 4

• A domestic complaint was reported on Cotton Ridge Road.

• Reckless driving was reported on Noble Road.

• Domestic violence was reported on Noble Road.

• A domestic dispute was reported on South Dubois Street.

• Animal control was requested on Adams Street.

• Domestic violence was reported on Quail Crossing.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on John Street.

• An animal complaint was reported on Adams Street.

• A structure fire was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Animal control was requested on Gilmer Avenue and Adams Street.

• A white female was arrested during a theft call on Gilmer Avenue.

• Animal control was requested on Adams Street.

• Burglary was reported on Clover Street.

• A stolen vehicle wasreported on Hickory Street.

• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Ashurst Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Macedonia Road.

Aug. 3

• A white female was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 229.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Hillcrest Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Third Avenue.

 