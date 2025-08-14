It didn’t take long for Colby Bellew to figure out Eclectic was special, especially after moving away for a few years after graduating from Elmore County High School.
The Eclectic native left Birmingham after a short stint and moved to Wetumpka. Last year he moved to Eclectic. Now Bellew is campaigning for Town Council Place 4.
“Eclectic is very special and unique,” Bellew said. “Traveling around and living in those other places, I've found that there's really nobody like the people in Eclectic. The small community is special. Being able to walk down the street and realize that everybody knows you is comforting and it's supportive. We all just kind of love the town, and it really unites us.”
Bellew is a pastor and has worked with nonprofits. Some people find it interesting he is seeking political office.
“I've been praying and seeking the Lord on ways to get better involved in the town,” Bellew said. “That's really been my heart for the last year. My heart is not really in politics. I'm kind of that neighbor that really just wants to serve. I really believe in servant leadership. My faith is not just to be there, but to give back to it. The best way that I found to do that was to jump into the race.”
Bellew noted many have taken notice of Eclectic’s small town charm and good schools. It is close to the amenities of Lake Martin and the bigger cities. It allows relatively short commutes to Montgomery, Alexander City and more.
Bellew wants to see Eclectic maintain its small town feel as growth happens.
“I've kind of taken this little phrase to heart,” Bellew said. “Eclectic begins with a healthier eclectic. Growth is here. Growth is happening, but in order for it to be sustainable, we really need to make sure that our town is healthy. I would like to push for a healthier infrastructure for healthy departments, for healthy local business and even healthy leadership.”
Bellew understands water is a crucial issue in Eclectic at the moment. The aging water pipes need to be replaced and until then something needs to be done to keep from having so many waterline breaks. He is concerned about possible contamination entering the lines with so many breaks and repairs.
Bellew said he realizes bringing the water system up to standard will require sacrifices. Many of the lines are currently under the roads and will need to be moved to rights of way. Sometimes creating a mess of lawns near the road.
“We face a little bit of discomfort now, but maybe our lines don't bust a month or year down the road,” Bellew said. “It's going to be costly. I know that that's a big deal when you're on council, because you are stewarding other people's money.”
Bellew said Eclectic’s small town feel drew him back, but understands the town must work with growth.
“I want to keep the same charm that eclectic has, but definitely see it grow and improve,” Bellew said. “My wife and I, we've been married for about four and a half years. We're looking at not just making it better and healthier for us, but for the family we want to build there.”
Bellew will be on the Aug. 26 Eclectic municipal ballot as a candidate for Eclectic Town Council Place 4.