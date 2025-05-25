AdobeStock_371028165_Preview.jpeg
May 25

• Harassment was reported on Friendship Road.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Notasulga Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on Macedonia Road.

• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 229.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Third Street.

• A domestic incident was reported on Second Street.

• A suspicious person was reported on Alber Drive.

• Reckless driving was reported on Oak Heights Road.

• A suicidal person was reported on Oak Heights Road.

May 24

• A civil disturbance was reported on West James Street.

• A hit and run motor vehicle accident was reported on Kent Road.

• Animal control was requested on Third Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Oak Street.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A Black male was arrested following a vehicle pursuit on Hickory Street.

• A Black male and female were arrested on Second Avenue.

• A Black male was arrested on Hickory Street.

• A Black male was arrested on Third Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Ashurst Avenue and Barnett Boulevard

• Gunfire was reported on Upper River Road.

• A noise complaint was reported on Ashurst Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

May 23

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• A white male was arrested on North Ann Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Roosevelt Street.

• A suspicious person was reported on Jordan Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue and Lower River Road.

• Trespassing was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.

May 22

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue and Jordan Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on First Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 229.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Sims Avenue.

May 21

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A noise complaint was reported on Bent Oak Lane.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Cypress Street.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on James Street.

• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Lower Tuskegee Road.

• A white male was arrested while giving assistance to another agency on Jordan Avenue.

May 20

• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A suspicious person was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Main Street.

• A vehicle fire was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on James Street.

• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious person was reported on Main Street.

May 19

• A welfare check was conducted on Hillcrest Street.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Jack Street.

• Gunfire was reported on Highway 229.

• An animal complaint was reported on Joy Street and West Roosevelt Street.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Third Avenue.

• A white male was arrested on North Dubois Street.

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• An animal complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue and West Patton Street.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Third Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Cypress Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

May 18

• A hit and run motor vehicle accident was reported on Macedonia Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Hickory Street.

• Menacing was reported on Sims Street.

 