May 25
• Harassment was reported on Friendship Road.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Notasulga Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on Macedonia Road.
• A white male was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 229.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Third Street.
• A domestic incident was reported on Second Street.
• A suspicious person was reported on Alber Drive.
• Reckless driving was reported on Oak Heights Road.
• A suicidal person was reported on Oak Heights Road.
May 24
• A civil disturbance was reported on West James Street.
• A hit and run motor vehicle accident was reported on Kent Road.
• Animal control was requested on Third Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Oak Street.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A Black male was arrested following a vehicle pursuit on Hickory Street.
• A Black male and female were arrested on Second Avenue.
• A Black male was arrested on Hickory Street.
• A Black male was arrested on Third Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Ashurst Avenue and Barnett Boulevard
• Gunfire was reported on Upper River Road.
• A noise complaint was reported on Ashurst Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
May 23
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• A white male was arrested on North Ann Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Roosevelt Street.
• A suspicious person was reported on Jordan Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue and Lower River Road.
• Trespassing was reported on Lower Tuskegee Road.
May 22
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue and Jordan Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on First Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Highway 229.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Sims Avenue.
May 21
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A noise complaint was reported on Bent Oak Lane.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Cypress Street.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on James Street.
• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Lower Tuskegee Road.
• A white male was arrested while giving assistance to another agency on Jordan Avenue.
May 20
• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A suspicious person was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Main Street.
• A vehicle fire was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on James Street.
• Theft was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Trespassing was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious person was reported on Main Street.
May 19
• A welfare check was conducted on Hillcrest Street.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Jack Street.
• Gunfire was reported on Highway 229.
• An animal complaint was reported on Joy Street and West Roosevelt Street.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Third Avenue.
• A white male was arrested on North Dubois Street.
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• An animal complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue and West Patton Street.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Third Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Cypress Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
May 18
• A hit and run motor vehicle accident was reported on Macedonia Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Hickory Street.
• Menacing was reported on Sims Street.