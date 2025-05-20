The Tallassee Police Department has secured warrants for Monday’s shooting on Highway 229 that injured two juveniles and an adult.
Investigators identified Tallassee residents Devonte Tyus, 19, and Jartavious Jackson, 25 as suspects.
“Warrants were secured for attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle,” Tallassee police chief Todd Buce said. “This incident is still being actively investigated and additional charges are pending.”
The investigation started Monday afternoon as Tallassee Police and Fire departments responded to a call about a shooting that had just happened.
“Upon arrival, two juvenile shooting victims were located and rendered first aid,” Buce said.
The victims were transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham with serious but non-life threatening injuries. While investigating the shooting, police were notified of an additional adult gunshot victim who was dropped off at Community Hospital in Tallassee. He was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Buce asked anyone with any information about the where Jackson and Tyus might be or about the case to call the Tallassee Police Department at 224-283-6586 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.