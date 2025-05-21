Two Tallassee residents are in custody and charged in connection to a Monday shooting that left two juveniles and an adult injured.
Devonte Tyus, 20, of Tallassee, and Jartavious Jackson, 25, are now in the Elmore County Jail. after his Tuesday night arrest.
“Devontee Tyus turned himself into the Tallassee Police Department,” Tallassee police chief Todd Buce said. “Jartavious Jackson was picked up by our officers when he was discharged from Baptist South.”
Both are facing charges of attempted murder and discharging a gun into an occupied building or vehicle.
An investigation started Monday afternoon as Tallassee Police and Fire departments responded to a call about a shooting that had just happened. First responders found two juvenile shooting victims, who were transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham with serious but non-life threatening injuries. A short time later, police were notified of an additional adult gunshot victim who was dropped off at Community Hospital in Tallassee. He was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Buce said the incident was still under investigation and asked anyone with any information about the case to call the Tallassee Police Department at 224-283-6586.
According to Elmore County Jail records, Tyus has a $280,000 bond available to him. There is no bond currently listed for Jackson.