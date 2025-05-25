Tallassee High School has its first graduate entering a FAME program.
Tien Vuong was about to enter the workforce after graduating from Tallassee High School. Now he is the school’s first-ever student to take advantage of advanced manufacturing training under the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education. Voung will become a part-time employee of Briggs & Stratton working 30 hours per week while earning an associate’s degree in applied science in advanced manufacturing.
“It's like an apprenticeship program,” Vuong said.
After he completes his degree, Vuong will interview with Briggs & Stratton again and possibly get a job making nearly $30 per hour.
His journey started through dual enrollment classes and career tech certifications while a student at Tallassee High School.
“It was all free,” Voung said. “It didn’t cost me anything.”
Voung’s dual enrollment classes meant taking a few classes at Southern Union State Community College to start working toward his associate’s degree.. Those were managed under retiring Tallassee City Schools career tech director Keith McNaughton.
“The FAME program at SUSCC creates a special opportunity for students to walk directly into technical manufacturing careers while simultaneously completing their postsecondary education,” McNaughton said. “It’s an incredible partnership that opens doors for our students at THS.”
McNaughton said Vuong recognized the opportunity dual enrollment offered early in his time at Tallassee.
“He has been an exceptional student both academically and technically,” McNaughton said. “His work ethic has created endless opportunities for himself. It has been a joy to watch Tien develop and chase his dreams all while creating a blueprint for others to follow.”
Tallasee instructor Dr. Daniel Free has offered numerous opportunities for students to earn industry certifications such as carpentry helper, aquaponics, horticulture, forestry, small engines and more.
“He used those opportunities to figure out what was his place in the work force,” Free said. “He was exceptional in all of them.”
It was small engines with Free that excited Vuong. He excelled in both the single and two-cylinder motors quickly figuring out how both worked. After Free’s class he could break down and rebuild the motors to working order.
Voung said all the credentials, especially the Briggs & Stratton certification, helped get him into the FAME program.
“It definitely made my resume stand out,” Vuong said.
He thanked Free and McNaughton, along with SUSCC FAME coordinator Tim Beasley for their support in the process.
“I wouldn't be able to walk this path that I am on without their guidance,” Vuong said. “I'm very blessed to have their faith in me. Mr. Beasley has been very supportive and patient with me. The interview process that goes along with fame can be quite intimidating.”