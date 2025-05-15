Wendell D. Padgett Jr. is in rare company. Not only has the graduating high school senior for Life Preparatory Academy, an online school based in Tallassee, been dueled enrolled at Auburn University, he has also been selected as a Gates Scholarship recipient.
“Wendell is one of only 750 scholars chosen from a highly competitive pool of more than 48,000 applicants nationwide,” a release from Life Preparatory Academy said. “Wendell, a distinguished senior at Life Preparatory Academy, exemplifies academic excellence, leadership and community service.”
Padgett has excelled in the Auburn First program, earning a Cord of Distinction for maintaining a GPA above 3.5. Padgett garnered acceptance to numerous colleges and universities and recently announced he will attend Fort Valley (Georgia) State University. He will pursue a political science major.
Among his many accomplishments, Padgett, who aspires to be a United States Senator, has already embarked on his political journey. He has served as a page for the Alabama State House of Representatives, attended multiple political events, served as a student poll worker in the 2024 election and is mentored by several professors and elected officials.
Padgett’s other memberships and acts of service include: Auburn University Junior MANRRS, Young Professionals In Training at Auburn University, Southern Poverty Law Center Youth Council, President of Life Preparatory Academy National Beta Club, Planning Committee and Volunteer for YouthServe Alabama Youth Conference 2024 and the NAACP.
In addition to the Gates Scholarship, Padgett has won numerous other awards and scholarships, reflecting his outstanding dedication to academic and civic achievement. He will graduate as the valedictorian of his senior class, sharing this historic moment with his twin sister, Hannah Padgett, who will be honored as the salutatorian. She will attend Fort Valley State University as well.
They are the children of W. Dale Padgett Sr. and Sherre A. Padgett.
Wendell’s accomplishments serve as an inspiration to students across Alabama and the nation. His family, school and community celebrate his achievements and eagerly anticipate the extraordinary contributions he will continue to make in the future.
Gates will participate in graduation ceremonies at 1 p.m. May 24, at New Adka Missionary Baptist Church.