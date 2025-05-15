The Tallassee Police Department greatly participated in a case where a Georgia man will serve 20 years in federal prison for child sex crimes.
Tallassee investigators worked with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Fulton County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in early 2024 on the case.
Darvin Williams, 27, of Douglasville, Georgia, was apprehended in Union City, Georgia. He was charged in Alabama state court with second-degree rape, four counts of second-degree sodomy, electronic solicitation of a minor, interference with child custody, facilitating travel/enticing a child for immoral purposes and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.
At the recommendation of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, the case was presented to the U.S. Attorney’s Office to prosecute in federal court.
“To simplify things, it made sense to allow it to happen,” Tallassee investigator Chase Wilks said. “There were crimes in two states. It would have been very difficult to prosecute in state court because it crossed state lines.”
According to federal court documents, the case was presented to a federal grand jury and indicted in October 2024. Williams was indicted on one count each of production of child pornography, transportation of a minor, coercion and enticement and transfer of obscene matter to a minor.
Earlier this year, Williams pled guilty to transportation of a minor and coercion and enticement.
As part of the plea, Williams disclosed his crimes.
The federal indictment said there were two victims under the age of 18, but Williams’ plea references only one. According to court records, he stated communication began with a 12-year-old Elmore County resident via cellphone and Instagram messages in December 2023. It continued into January 2024.
“She was coerced and enticed to engage in sexual activity,” the court document states. “Through multiple messages over approximately a month's time, the defendant persuaded (the victim) to allow him to come pick her up and discussed his desire for sexual activity with her on
multiple occasions.”
Williams traveled to Tallassee on Jan. 8, 2024, and transported the victim to Georgia. Court documents state he engaged in sexual activity with the victim.
Williams will serve five years of probation following his 20-year federal prison sentence and must register as a sex offender.