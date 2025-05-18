Haynes Ambulance has been providing emergency transport services in Elmore County for years, and its services will be continued for two years with an option for a third after Monday’s vote by the Elmore County Commission.
“In February the EMS board sent out (requests for proposals),” Elmore County chief engineer Luke McGinty said. “The board worked through this and on the contract.”
In addition, the commission approved the bid to install new artificial turf diamond fields at the Wetumpka Sports Complex. The project came in over budget but savings from other Quality of Life projects, value engineering and extra funds from the City of Wetumpka will make up the difference.
For Phase 2 of the Quality of Life projects, the commission approved pulling the last warrant funding in the amount of $18.5 million for projects already in design.
The commission also approved ordering eight Tahoes to serve as patrol vehicles for the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office. New heavy equipment was also approved. The purchases will be made in fiscal year 2026 but the vehicles needed to be ordered months in advance.
In other action.
• Approved minutes of the April 28 meeting.
• Approved the memorandum of warrants for April 19 to May 2.
• Approved a resolution honoring the achievements of Barrett Brown, AISA Girls Discus State Champion.
• Approved a resolution honoring the achievements of Emerson Boddie, AISA Girls 100M Dash Champion.
• Recognized the graduates of the Teen Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).
• Approved a proclamation declaring May Foster Parent Appreciation Month.
• Approved a proclamation declaring May Mental Health Awareness Month.
• Approved the annual report on Insolvents, Errors, Litigations and Unsold Tax Liens.
• Authorized a four-year lease for a Canon large format plotter.
• Approved resolutions to resurface portions of Crenshaw Road, Hogan Road and Rifle Range Road.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 27.
The Elmore County Administrative Complex will be closed Monday, May 26 in observance of Memorial Day.