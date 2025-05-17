A traffic flow change is coming to residents of Little Road.
At the prompting of several citizens and the Tallassee City Council, a stop sign will be installed at the intersection of Little Road and North Ann Avenue.
“Traffic on Little Road will now have to come to a complete stop before entering Little Road or River Road,” Tallassee police chief Todd Buce said. “There is currently a yield sign. It has been this way for a long time.”
Buce said he doesn’t know of any significant wrecks at the intersection but has heard of numerous close calls. Traffic traveling into Tallassee from Little Road has to look behind the vehicle to see southbound traffic on River Road.
The sign and painting of the intersection will be done by the city’s public works department.
Also at Monday’s Tallassee City Council meeting, members went into an executive session for economic development. The council ultimately voted to allow the mayor to begin negotiations to sell approximately 29 acres of the old airport property the city owns. The contract will still come back to the council to be approved.
After approval by the city’s planning committee the council voted to allow a conditional “permitted use” to Highway Commercial zoning. With council approval R.V. parks will be allowed in the zone. Developers will still have to come to the planning commission and council with plans and regulations for a R.V. park.
Additionally, The council voted to enter into a cooperative agreement with about 30 other cities with SEAGAS for bulk buying of natural gas. It requires no upfront funding and should save money on the purchase of gas especially in the winter months.
Boundary lines for the city council’s seven wards were also discussed. Maps of the districts are maintained by the Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission (CARPDC). Ward 4 was adjusted to include all of the Noble subdivision as it was previously. Sunset Circle will be in Ward 3 but adjustments will be made over the next few years in the area.
In other action the Tallassee City Council:
• Approved minutes of the April 28 meeting.
• Increased election qualifying fees to $50 for all candidates for mayor, city council and city school board.
The next meeting of the Tallassee City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, June 9.