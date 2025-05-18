AdobeStock_371028165_Preview.jpeg
blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com

May 18

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Central Boulevard and Gilmer Avenue.

• Harassment was reported on Second Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Friendship Road.

May 17

• Gun shots were reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Criminal mischief was reported on South Dubois Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.

• Gun shots were reported on Alber Drive.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Orr Lane.

• Menacing was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• A fight was reported on Oak Heights Drive.

• Loitering was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• Trespassing was reported on Gunn Drive.

• A welfare check was conducted on Central Boulevard.

• Trees were reported in the roadway on South Tallassee Drive.

• Assistance was given during a medical call on Eighth Street.

• A hit and run motor vehicle accident was reported on Poplar Street.

• Gun shots were reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Wallace Drive.

May 16

• A domestic incident was reported on Washington Street.

• Reckless driving was reported on Highway 229.

• A welfare check was conducted on Roberts Street.

• Livestock was reported in the roadway on Ashurst Bar Road.

May 15

• A fight in progress was reported on Hickory Street.

• A domestic incident was reported on Gilmer Avenue and Davidson Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Ashurst Bar Road.

• Harassment was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

May 14

• A suspicious person was reported on Zion Street.

• Property damage was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Theft was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Reckless driving was reported on Notasulga Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Friendship Road.

• Animal control was requested on Paxton Drive.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Highway 229.

May 13

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Jordan Avenue.

• A fight was reported on Second Avenue.

• Gun shots were reported on Jordan Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Weldon Road.

• An animal complaint was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Eighth Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Sixth Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on Harris Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Friendship Road.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Highway 229.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Public lewdness was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Trespassing and a disorderly subject were reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• The roadway was reported blocked on James Street.

• Harassment was reported on Herd Street.

• A Black male was arrested during a domestic dispute call on James Street.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic complaint was reported on Weldon Road.

May 12

• Suspicious activity was reported on Third Avenue.

• Debris was reported in the roadway on Weldon Road.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Rickey Lane.

• Theft was reported on Delta Road.

• Gun shots were reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Rickey Lane.

• Gun shots were reported on Herd Street.

• A welfare check was conducted on East Patton Street.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Eubanks Street.

• A juvenile complaint was reported on Rickey Lane.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.

• Trespassing was reported on James Street.

• A domestic incident was reported on Murphy Road.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Murphy Road.

• A domestic incident was reported on West James Street.

• Animal control was requested on Barnett Boulevard.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on McArthur Street.

• An animal bite was reported on Tallassee Highway.

• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Campbell Hill Road.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue and Murphy Road.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue and Lower Tuskegee Road.

May 11

• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A welfare check was conducted on Highway 229.

• A noise complaint was reported on East Patton Street.

 