May 18
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Central Boulevard and Gilmer Avenue.
• Harassment was reported on Second Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Friendship Road.
May 17
• Gun shots were reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Criminal mischief was reported on South Dubois Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
• Gun shots were reported on Alber Drive.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Orr Lane.
• Menacing was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• A fight was reported on Oak Heights Drive.
• Loitering was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• Trespassing was reported on Gunn Drive.
• A welfare check was conducted on Central Boulevard.
• Trees were reported in the roadway on South Tallassee Drive.
• Assistance was given during a medical call on Eighth Street.
• A hit and run motor vehicle accident was reported on Poplar Street.
• Gun shots were reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Wallace Drive.
May 16
• A domestic incident was reported on Washington Street.
• Reckless driving was reported on Highway 229.
• A welfare check was conducted on Roberts Street.
• Livestock was reported in the roadway on Ashurst Bar Road.
May 15
• A fight in progress was reported on Hickory Street.
• A domestic incident was reported on Gilmer Avenue and Davidson Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Ashurst Bar Road.
• Harassment was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
May 14
• A suspicious person was reported on Zion Street.
• Property damage was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Theft was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Reckless driving was reported on Notasulga Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Friendship Road.
• Animal control was requested on Paxton Drive.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Highway 229.
May 13
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Jordan Avenue.
• A fight was reported on Second Avenue.
• Gun shots were reported on Jordan Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Weldon Road.
• An animal complaint was reported on Ashurst Bar Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Eighth Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Sixth Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on Harris Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Friendship Road.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Highway 229.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Public lewdness was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Trespassing and a disorderly subject were reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• The roadway was reported blocked on James Street.
• Harassment was reported on Herd Street.
• A Black male was arrested during a domestic dispute call on James Street.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic complaint was reported on Weldon Road.
May 12
• Suspicious activity was reported on Third Avenue.
• Debris was reported in the roadway on Weldon Road.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Rickey Lane.
• Theft was reported on Delta Road.
• Gun shots were reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Rickey Lane.
• Gun shots were reported on Herd Street.
• A welfare check was conducted on East Patton Street.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Eubanks Street.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Rickey Lane.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Barnett Boulevard.
• Trespassing was reported on James Street.
• A domestic incident was reported on Murphy Road.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Murphy Road.
• A domestic incident was reported on West James Street.
• Animal control was requested on Barnett Boulevard.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on McArthur Street.
• An animal bite was reported on Tallassee Highway.
• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Campbell Hill Road.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue and Murphy Road.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue and Lower Tuskegee Road.
May 11
• A Black male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A welfare check was conducted on Highway 229.
• A noise complaint was reported on East Patton Street.