A man who has lived most of his life in Elmore County was denied bond in his murder case.
Zachary Lee, 34, of Tallassee, is accused of shooting his wife Bethany Lee in their home on Highway 14 in the early morning hours of May 24. Details of the shooting and prior domestic violence issues were brought to life in an Aniah’s Law hearing in front of Elmore County District Court Judge Glen Goggans.
Elmore County Sheriff’s Office investigator William Coffel said Zachary called 911.
“He said he shot his wife,” Coffel said. “He was shot first.”
The first deputy was on the scene in six minutes and the second 10 minutes after the call to 911. They found Zachary on the back porch with a large pool of blood. He had been shot with rat shot, transported to Baptist South and just three hours later was speaking to ECSO investigator Sgt. Bill Wilson. Bethany was inside the home face down in a pool of blood with her left hand holding a .22 caliber single action revolver. Investigators said she was cold to the touch and blood was starting to coagulate.
“Her parents told us she was right handed,” Coffel said.
Wilson attended Bethany’s autopsy. Medical examiners removed a round from her right leg that had entered her body through her left hip. They also found a round in Bethany’s skull that traveled from her right shoulder and entered her head slightly behind her right ear.
“It was not a .22 round,” Wilson said. “It is likely a 9mm or a .40 caliber hollow point. There is no way the head shot was a .22. It will be determined during forensic testing.”
Without a limp, Zachary walked into the courtroom. Later on he easily stood up and walked to an area in front of Goggans. He pulled up the legs of his orange jump suit he was wearing to show his injuries from the rat shot. Coffel said Zachary contends he was shot twice by Bethany, but medical staff said it appears to be one shot that didn’t require much treatment.
“We believe it to be a self-inflicted gunshot to the right leg,” Coffel said.
Zachary spoke with Wilson just hours after the shooting at the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, where he told a story of self-defense. Zachary said he wrestled the gun from his wife after she shot him. He admitted to aiming at her lower extremities and firing.
“He could not explain how the gunshot went to the head or how she had the gun,” Coffel said.
The interview revealed the husband and wife left their two children with Zachery’s parents. The two adults went to a friend’s house and stopped at Taco Bell in Wetumpka before heading home about 1 a.m. Zachary records part of their conversation in their home about 1:30 a.m. In those 12 minutes, Wilson said an argument can be heard. Zachary believes she is wanting to commit suicide.
“I tried to get a divorce,” Wilson said Bethany can be heard saying on the recording. “You won’t let me leave. I just want to die.”
Wilson and other law enforcement officers have worked as many as six misdemeanor domestic violence cases with the couple. Wilson said in the two cases he worked, Bethany didn’t want to prosecute.
Bethany did file for divorce but later asked for it to be dismissed.
Wilson said investigators obtained a search warrant to search the couple’s property. On the back porch above some boxes is where they found the iPad. Zachary had told them it was on the kitchen counter. In the home, a gun safe was found full of ammunition but no weapons. A .22 was found in Bethany’s left hand.
Zachary’s boat was found next to a tree line. In adjacent brush, two AR style rifles were found. In the boat they found two shotguns and a .40 caliber handgun.
Evidence was presented in the hearing of a first-degree theft conviction, along with charges of possession of marijuana and driving under the influence.
The defense said Zachary would be aided by family in meeting any conditions of bond.
Goggans ultimately denied a bond for Zachary.
“I find the weight of the evidence to be strong,” Goggans said. “I think it shows a pretty cold-blooded killing.”