The grass at the closed Pizza Hut on Gilmer Avenue will be cut soon.
The Tallassee City Council declared it a nuisance at its Monday meeting due to lack of maintaining landscaping.
“It has gotten very overgrown,” Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill said. “We have tried to make phone calls. We have sent letters and we have gotten no response.”
Tallassee’s ordinances allow the council to declare a property a nuisance, clean it up and send the property owner a bill. If the bill is not paid the city can then put a lien against the property.
The council also approved the Songs & Sirens event in downtown Tallassee on June 14.
“It is a fundraiser for the Tallassee and Friendship fire departments,” Tallassee fire chief Eric Jones said. “We are trying to get people to donate.”
Jones said there will be three bands and some of the downtown streets will be blocked off.
In other action the Tallassee City Council:
• Approved minutes of the May 12 meeting.
• Approved posting notice of the 2025 municipal election.
• Approved the donation of personal time off from one employee to another.
• Approved a request for use of fireworks at Summerfest on June 21.
The next meeting of the Tallassee City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, June June 23.