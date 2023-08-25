A Tuskegee man is in the Tallapoosa County Jail facing child sex abuse charges.
Larry Gresham, 30, was arrested Thursday afternoon near his place of employment in Tallassee.
According to court documents a protection from abuse motion was filed Aug. 18 by a woman and three children against Gresham claiming abuse by Gresham against a child.
“A child confided in mother on Aug. 17 that [Gresham] touched her private parts,” the motion states. “He made [the child] live in fear if she told anyone about the abuse.”
Tallassee Police Department Lt. Jon Rawls said investigators worked with the Tri-County Child Advocacy Center and the 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office investigating allegations made by a child and obtained warrants.
“We tried to take Mr. Gresham into custody at his place of employment,” Rawls said. “He fled on foot upon seeing the patrol officer. After a short foot pursuit, Mr. Gresham was apprehended.”
Gresham was booked into the Tallapoosa County Jail on two counts of the Class A felony first-degree rape and five counts of the Class B felony sexual abuse of child under the age 12.
Rawls said more charges against Gresham are possible.
Rawl said the first-degree rape charges stem from incidents with a child under the age of 12.