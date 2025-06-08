June 8
• Animal control was requested on Riverside Avenue.
• Criminal mischief was reported on West James Street.
• A fight was reported on Hickory Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Hickory Street.
June 7
• A noise complaint was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Hillcrest Street.
• A Black female was arrested during a domestic incident on Third Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Hillcrest Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Highway 229.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Notasulga Road.
June 6
• An intoxicated person was reported on Macedonia Road and James Street.
• A domestic incident was reported on Fourth Street and North Johnson Street.
• A Black male was arrested during a domestic incident on Azalea Street.
• A fight was reported on Hickory Street.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Poplar Street.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Henderson Road.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A white male was arrested during a fight call on Rushing Circle.
June 5
• An animal complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Freeman Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Rickey Lane.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Redden Avenue.
• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Hanil Drive.
• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
• An animal complaint was reported on Central Plank Road and on Gilmer Avenue.
• A welfare check was conducted on Rosemere Drive, Herrin Hill Road and Friendship Road.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on E.B. Payne Sr. Drive.
• Gun shots were reported on Second Avenue.
June 4
• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
June 3
• A domestic complaint was reported on Azalea Street.
• A verbal altercation was reported on Mott Lane.
• A white male was arrested on Main Street.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Cedar Street.
• Harassment was reported on Cedar Street.
• Assistance was given to a motorist on Friendship Road.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Central Boulevard and Highway 229.
• A white male was arrested on West Butler Street.
• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.
June 2
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Zion Street.
• Reckless driving was reported on Barnett Boulevard.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on South Tallassee Drive.
• A verbal altercation was reported on Lee Street.
• Assistance was given to another agency on Notasulga Road.
• An assault was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A domestic dispute was reported on South Ann Avenue.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• Property damage was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.
June 1
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Barnett Boulevard and Redden Avenue.
• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.