June 8

• Animal control was requested on Riverside Avenue.

• Criminal mischief was reported on West James Street.

• A fight was reported on Hickory Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Hickory Street.

June 7

• A noise complaint was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• A Black male was arrested during a traffic stop on Hillcrest Street.

• A Black female was arrested during a domestic incident on Third Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Hillcrest Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Highway 229.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Notasulga Road.

June 6

• An intoxicated person was reported on Macedonia Road and James Street.

• A domestic incident was reported on Fourth Street and North Johnson Street.

• A Black male was arrested during a domestic incident on Azalea Street.

• A fight was reported on Hickory Street.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Poplar Street.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Henderson Road.

• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A white male was arrested during a fight call on Rushing Circle.

June 5

• An animal complaint was reported on Freeman Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Freeman Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Rickey Lane.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Suspicious activity was reported on Redden Avenue.

• A private property motor vehicle accident was reported on Hanil Drive.

• A white male was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

• An animal complaint was reported on Central Plank Road and on Gilmer Avenue.

• A welfare check was conducted on Rosemere Drive, Herrin Hill Road and Friendship Road.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on E.B. Payne Sr. Drive.

• Gun shots were reported on Second Avenue.

June 4

• Harassment was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

June 3

• A domestic complaint was reported on Azalea Street.

• A verbal altercation was reported on Mott Lane.

• A white male was arrested on Main Street.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Cedar Street.

• Harassment was reported on Cedar Street.

• Assistance was given to a motorist on Friendship Road.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Central Boulevard and Highway 229.

• A white male was arrested on West Butler Street.

• A white female was arrested on Barnett Boulevard.

June 2

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Zion Street.

• Reckless driving was reported on Barnett Boulevard.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on South Tallassee Drive.

• A verbal altercation was reported on Lee Street.

• Assistance was given to another agency on Notasulga Road.

• An assault was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A domestic dispute was reported on South Ann Avenue.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• Property damage was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Gilmer Avenue.

June 1

• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Barnett Boulevard and Redden Avenue.

• Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.

 